WHS senior spotlight: Tatiana Godinez

Tatiana Godinez is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since first grade. She moved to Williams from Flagstaff.

In high school, Tatiana participated in basketball and football. She was also involved in hotel restaurant management.

Tatiana’s favorite class in high school was English.

“With Mrs. Schober and Mrs. Gutshall it was always something fun. It was never just sitting down not doing anything. I think it was just the environment,” Tatiana said.

Tatiana’s favorite teacher at WHS was Mrs. Mitkowski.

“She’s watched me grow. I used to be a very bad kid and I think she’s watched me mature. We have a lot of stories to tell. It’s just nice to look back at,” Tatiana said.

Tatiana’s favorite high school memory was playing basketball.

“During one of our away games, Kadence pantsed me in the middle of the game. Or, our first game of the season. I was sick and I didn’t realize my shorts were on backwards and they were about to call our names out. I had to switch my shorts around real quick before they called us out,” Tatiana said.

In her downtime, Tatiana likes to sleep and eat.

Outside of school, Tatiana works at Subway.

After graduation, Tatiana plans to join the U.S. Navy.