OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Wed, April 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

WHS senior spotlight: Tatiana Godinez

Tatiana Godinez is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

Tatiana Godinez is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 11, 2023 11:05 a.m.

Tatiana Godinez is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since first grade. She moved to Williams from Flagstaff.

In high school, Tatiana participated in basketball and football. She was also involved in hotel restaurant management.

Tatiana’s favorite class in high school was English.

“With Mrs. Schober and Mrs. Gutshall it was always something fun. It was never just sitting down not doing anything. I think it was just the environment,” Tatiana said.

Tatiana’s favorite teacher at WHS was Mrs. Mitkowski.

“She’s watched me grow. I used to be a very bad kid and I think she’s watched me mature. We have a lot of stories to tell. It’s just nice to look back at,” Tatiana said.

Tatiana’s favorite high school memory was playing basketball.

“During one of our away games, Kadence pantsed me in the middle of the game. Or, our first game of the season. I was sick and I didn’t realize my shorts were on backwards and they were about to call our names out. I had to switch my shorts around real quick before they called us out,” Tatiana said.

In her downtime, Tatiana likes to sleep and eat.

Outside of school, Tatiana works at Subway.

After graduation, Tatiana plans to join the U.S. Navy.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State