WHS senior spotlight: Rory Stevens
Rory Stevens is a senior at Williams High School. She came to school in Williams in third grade; previously she went to school in Parks.
In high school, Rory participated in volleyball. She was also involved in National Honor Society, Upward Bound, Student Council, FCCLA, Green Club and Slack.
Rory’s favorite class in high school was hotel restaurant management.
“I just like cooking. I know how to make pizza now, so I make that all the time,” Rory said.
Rory’s favorite teachers at WHS were Mrs. Moreno and Mrs. Mitkowski.
“Mrs. Moreno she’s just like a friend, more than a teacher. You can always go in and talk to her if you need something. Mrs. Mitkowski, she really pushes you, and that’s really nice to have,” Rory said.
Rory’s favorite high school memory was playing in the volleyball state championship game.
“Even though we lost, it was still cool,” Rory said.
In her downtime, Rory likes to read, go on Tik Tok and hang out with her brother.
“I like to read mainly fantasy,” Rory said.
Outside of school, Rory works at Subway.
After graduation, Rory plans to attend flight attendant training.
