WHS senior spotlight: Preston Pace
Preston Pace is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams since his freshman year. Before, he went to school at the Grand Canyon.
In high school, Preston was involved in auto and welding.
Preston’s favorite class in high school was welding.
“I like building stuff. I have built multiple things in welding, front bumpers, back bumpers, headache racks, grills, anything really,” Preston said.
Preston’s favorite teachers at WHS were Mr. Schober and Ms. Gorgonio.
“Mr. Schober, he was really helpful in learning how to weld. He showed me there’s different ways in doing things. Not everyone does it the same and it still works. I like Ms. G, she’s just a great person,” Preston said.
In his downtime, Preston likes working on cars.
“I’ve rebuilt a couple vehicles. I have a 2004 Mustang that I’ve put the motor in and put a manual in it because it was an automatic,” Preston said.
Outside of school, Preston works at Outlaw Diesel as the main mechanic.
After graduation, Preston plans to attend a trade school in Bellemont where he’ll study to become a welding inspector.
