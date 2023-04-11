Two die in shooting in Ash Fork April 7
ASH FORK, Ariz. — Around 9 a.m. April 7, Yavapai County Sheriffs Office deputies (YCSO) responded to a call to a possible shooting in Ash Fork.
Deputies arrived at the 100 block of Park Avenue in Ash Fork and found two victims. Officers secured the scene and conducted interviews with numerous people.
"It appeared the suspect, 58-year-old Richard Proctor shot his estranged wife, 44-year-old Jessica Proctor, before killing himself," YCSO said in statement.
There were multiple witnesses to the shooting, they said.
The victim was the manager of the Family Dollar. YCSO detectives are conducting the investigation. No further details were available.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Two die in incident at Family Dollar in Ash Fork April 7
- Havasupai campground evacuated after destructive floods
- Residents discuss rumors of new Autocamp site at City Council meeting
- AZGFD: Annual testing reveals Arizona deer and elk remain free of wasting disease
- Obituary: Eric James Jensen
- All in the family: Deanna Plasencia is the new owner of the Red Raven
- Winter rainfall triggers flooding in Williams and Verde Valley
- Obituary: John Edward Calley
- Three people die after being caught in Arizona floodwaters
- 2.5-mile Stretch of Garland Prairie Road Closed Due to Flooding
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: