Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Wed, April 12
Two die in shooting in Ash Fork April 7

Ash Fork Family dollar manager, Jessica Proctor was killed by estranged husband, Richard Proctor on April 7. (Photo/WGCN)

Originally Published: April 11, 2023 11:08 a.m.

ASH FORK, Ariz. — Around 9 a.m. April 7, Yavapai County Sheriffs Office deputies (YCSO) responded to a call to a possible shooting in Ash Fork.

Deputies arrived at the 100 block of Park Avenue in Ash Fork and found two victims. Officers secured the scene and conducted interviews with numerous people.

"It appeared the suspect, 58-year-old Richard Proctor shot his estranged wife, 44-year-old Jessica Proctor, before killing himself," YCSO said in statement.

There were multiple witnesses to the shooting, they said.

The victim was the manager of the Family Dollar. YCSO detectives are conducting the investigation. No further details were available.

