Tuzigoot reopens after fire burns through Tavasci Marsh

CLARKDALE, Ariz. — Tuzigoot National Monument reopened to the public April 9.

The Tuzigoot Fire, located within Tuzigoot National Monument, began on April 2 and is now 100% contained. The Tavasci Marsh and all trails leading to the marsh remain closed until further due to public safety concerns.

The Tuzigoot Fire burned approximately 106 acres through the Tavasci Marsh. Fire managers will continue to monitor fire behavior while providing for point protection of identified sensitive natural and cultural resources.

The Tuzigoot Fire still poses no danger to structures or local infrastructure in the area.