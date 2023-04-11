Park Service to close portion of North Kaibab trail for repairs
NORTH RIM, Ariz. — While officially closed from Nov. 1 to May 15, the North Rim remains accessible year-round to intrepid hikers who want to enter on foot, snow-shoes or skis, especially those looking to do a thru-hike of the canyon.
This year, however, the North Kaibab Trail will close to all foot traffic through the park’s official June 2 opening. The trail will be closed from the North Kaibab Trailhead to Cottonwood campground. Trail crews will be active during this period, repairing and rebuilding portions of the trail and North Rim pipeline sustained damage. Some portions of the inner-canyon trail were rendered impassable and dangerous by rockfalls because of excessive snowfall and moisture throughout the winter.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Two die in incident at Family Dollar in Ash Fork April 7
- Havasupai campground evacuated after destructive floods
- Residents discuss rumors of new Autocamp site at City Council meeting
- AZGFD: Annual testing reveals Arizona deer and elk remain free of wasting disease
- Obituary: Eric James Jensen
- All in the family: Deanna Plasencia is the new owner of the Red Raven
- Winter rainfall triggers flooding in Williams and Verde Valley
- Obituary: John Edward Calley
- Three people die after being caught in Arizona floodwaters
- 2.5-mile Stretch of Garland Prairie Road Closed Due to Flooding
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: