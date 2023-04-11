Park Service to close portion of North Kaibab trail for repairs

NORTH RIM, Ariz. — While officially closed from Nov. 1 to May 15, the North Rim remains accessible year-round to intrepid hikers who want to enter on foot, snow-shoes or skis, especially those looking to do a thru-hike of the canyon.

This year, however, the North Kaibab Trail will close to all foot traffic through the park’s official June 2 opening. The trail will be closed from the North Kaibab Trailhead to Cottonwood campground. Trail crews will be active during this period, repairing and rebuilding portions of the trail and North Rim pipeline sustained damage. Some portions of the inner-canyon trail were rendered impassable and dangerous by rockfalls because of excessive snowfall and moisture throughout the winter.