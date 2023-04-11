NPS Leadership spotlight: Pat Dahlen, historical architect at Grand Canyon Natl. Park
This is my first National Park Service position but working for NPS is something I’ve wanted to do. Just prior to coming to Grand Canyon National Park, I was the architect for the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office in Phoenix and previously worked at Arizona State University and for private architectural firms. I’ve been involved in many types of architectural projects throughout my career, but my primary professional interests are historic preservation and sustainable design (particularly renewable energy). In addition to a bachelor of architecture degree, I hold a M.S. in Energy Efficient Building Design and a Ph.D. in Environmental Design and Planning (sustainable design). I’ve also taught college courses in passive solar design, solar and renewable energy and energy conservation. I’ve lived in Arizona for over 30 years and am originally from Minnesota.
How long have you worked at GRCA? Where are you based out of?
I started at Grand Canyon National Park in May 2022 and am based at the South Rim.
What have you enjoyed the most about working and/or living at GRCA so far?
I enjoy the beauty of the Grand Canyon and the commitment of those I work with to protect and preserve the cultural and natural resources of Grand Canyon National Park for current visitors and future generations. The NPS preservation mission is close to my heart.
Spring is just around the corner! Any upcoming plans for nicer weather?
Hiking the inner canyon once the snow and ice are gone from the trails!
