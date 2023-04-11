OFFERS
Grand Canyon Rangers Log

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 11, 2023 11:05 a.m.

The following is a list of calls from the South Rim District Report for the period ending March 11.

At approximately 8 a.m., Xanterra HR received an email from an unknown sender threatening harm upon HR employees. The employees were sent home for the day; rangers followed up with staff and the investigation is ongoing with the Investigative Services Branch (ISB).

Around 10:30 a.m., rangers received a report of suspected methamphetamine found in a hotel room at Maswik Lodge. Rangers tested the substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine, and spoke with staff, who found the bag during room cleaning. Investigation ongoing.

Law enforcement and emergency services responded overnight to Grandview Trail for a group of hypothermic hikers stranded in large snow drifts. Rescuers initially tried rope rescue techniques but were unable to extricate the hikers via this method. Medical staff remained with the hikers until the next morning, when they were flown out and received medical treatment.

At about 4 p.m., rangers conducted a traffic stop near Maswik Lodge for a seatbelt violation. Subsequent to investigation, rangers found multiple open containers of alcohol and marijuana located in vehicle. The driver, a 22-year-old male resident of Enfield, CT, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. hours, rangers were called out to a report of possible domestic violence in the Mojave Apartments. Rangers contacted 22-year-old male and a 26-year-old female, both residents of Grand Canyon, who denied ny fighting. The subjects were given verbal warnings for noise.

Calls included:

Assault and disorderly conduct offenses 3

Traffic offenses 66

Drug and Alcohol offenses (not DUI) 6

DUI offenses 0

Motor Vehicle Crash 5

Theft/Larceny/Fraud 3

Natural Resource 6

Commercial / Permit offenses 2

Welfare Check / Emotionally Disturbed Person 0

Miscellaneous Offenses 1

Assist Other Agency 2

Emergency Medical Service responses 19

