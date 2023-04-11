Editorial: Good turnout at USFS meeting about pozzolan mining

The U.S. Forest Service held an open house-style meeting March 29 for those who had questions or concerns about the proposed pozzolan mining on Bill Williams Mountain.

It was great to see the large turnout of residents and others who are concerned about Drake Cement's proposed mining activity on the mountain.

Whether you are for or against minerals exploration and mining on the mountain, voicing your opinion beyond social media posts can make a difference.

Following the meeting, representatives from Coconino County called me to say they are gathering all the letters written to the newspaper about the proposed mining.

I've heard from numerous entities saying the voices from the community actually make a bigger impact than letters from our representatives.

Whether this mining is a good thing or bad thing for Williams, its important to be involved.

Bill Williams Mountain is important to the community of Williams. It's our namesake, it's our water shed and it provides boundless outdoor opportunities for residents and visitors.

I've hiked the mountain several times, escaping the summer heat or experiencing the aspens turning in the fall. I've strolled down the Benham Trail far from the crowds, immersed in thought.

The mountain is special, and it's worth our efforts to preserve it as it is for us and our children.