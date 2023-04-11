Community calendar: Week of April 12

Balls for Dogs sponsors sought

Save Meant to Rescue Annual Balls for Dogs Golf Tournament is May 20 at Elephant Rocks Golf Course. They are seeking $125 hole sponsors from businesses or individuals, and also raffle prizes and players. Contact Robynn Eckel at (928) 635-4726. Sponsorships are due May 5.

Little League Opening Day April 15

Williams Little League's opening day is April 15. There will be team presentations at 11 a.m, following by family games and a home run derby. There will also be a bake sale.

City hydrant flushing May 27

The city of Williams will be flushing fire hydrants May 27. The city advises that sediment may be present in residetial water for a few days.

Artist Reception April 15

The Gallery in Williams will host an Artist Reception where visitors can meet this month's featured photographer, Robert "Bob" Hine. The event is on April 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Lego Club at the library April 15

The Williams Library will host Lego Club from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 15 at 113 S 1st St. All ages are welcome to join.

Community blood drive April 24

Vitalant and WHS student council are sponsoring a community blood drive on April 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the WHS gym. To set up a time log into Vitalant.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Williams Community Dinner and Variety Show April 29

The Lions Club and The Kiwanis Club are hosting the Williams community Dinner and Variety Show on April 29 at 6 p.m. at the Sultana. Tickets for adults are $35, tickets for kids are $15. Tickets are avaliable to purchase at the Sultana or by calling Patty at (928) 853-4974.

Al-Anon Thursdays

Held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at 202 W Grant Ave in Williams. For more information, call Shelly at (928) 853-7706.

Life After Loss Support Group

The grief support group meets every Monday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church located at 127 W. Sherman Ave. For more information, call (928) 380-5333.

Happy, Joyous and Free Group

The Alcoholics Anonymous Group meets every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. at The Family Harvest Church located at 220 S. 7th Street. All are welcome to attend.

To contribute to the community calendar, email editorial@williamsnews.com