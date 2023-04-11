Around the Rim: Week of April 12
Open Jam Night at the Rec Center April 12
The Rec Center will host Open Jam Night beginning at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the community.
Karaoke at the Rec Center April 13
The Rec Center will host Karaoke Night beginning at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the community.
Dance Party at the Rec Center April 14
The Rec Center will host a dance party beginning at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the community.
GCHS senior BBQ fundraiser April 13
The 2023 Senior Class will host a BBQ fundraiser April 13 at the High School MPR. Pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw, and potato salad will be offered with delivery options available.
Tusayan library services and children’s story time April 14
The town of Tusayan will host community library services, along with children’s story time at Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tusayan celebrates Cinco de Mayo
The Town of Tusayan is sponsoring its first annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration May 5 from 3-7 p.m at the Squire Resort in Tusayan.
The event includes Mexican food, a mariachi band, lawn games, an indoor and outdoor pool, discounted bowling, and a drive-in movie will be featured and available.
Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings
Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 866-564-9784. Participant Passcode: 2065751
Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@williamsnews.com.
