Two die in incident at Family Dollar in Ash Fork April 7
Originally Published: April 7, 2023 3:29 p.m.
ASH FORK, Ariz. - Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two people have died following an incident at the Family Dollar in Ash Fork April 7. This incident is currently under investigation by YCSO detectives. This story will be updated when more information is released from YCSO.
