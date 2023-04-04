Obituary: Maria Celestina (Acosta) Davis

Maria Celestina (Acosta) Davis, well known as Sally or Memo in the Ash Fork and Chino Valley Communities. Sally was born April 6, 1942 to Maria and Jose Acosta.

She is preceded in death by her husband Kenny Davis of 55 years and her parents. Sally joined the Angels on Wednesday March 8, 2023 in Chino Valley.

She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Nichols and granddaughters Jamie Nichols (Marcy Rocha), Tylar Nichols and Allie Gomez (Fabian), and four great grandchildren, Braelynn, Aiden, Bentlee and Gianna, all of Chino Valley. One sister Carmen Stevens of Prescott, three brothers, Richard Acosta, (Tiffany), of Prescott Valley, Raymond Acosta of Ash Fork and Alfred Acosta, (MaeBeth) of Mesquite, Nevada. Several nieces and nephews. Dozens of Arizona and California cousins and several family members on the Davis side.

Sally attended Williams schools until moving to Ash Fork in 1952, graduating in 1960. She was a cheerleader and represented her school at Girl’s State. She wore many hats from waiting tables at the H & J and the Arizona Café in Ash Fork, was employed at First National Bank in Williams, secretary at Ash Fork School for 21 years until she started working at Ace Hardware as a bookkeeper in Chino Valley for 30 years until diagnosed with a rare case of cancer in June and she continued working until the last few months.

Sally was an avid fan of soccer starting with her granddaughters at the age of five until they graduated from High School, then started again with her great-grandchildren.

Services will be Saturday April 22 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Ash Fork on 7th St. Please join us after the grave side service for a Celebration of Life at St. Anne’s Rec Hall.