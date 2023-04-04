Obituary: Eric James Jensen

Eric James Jensen, 39, of Caldwell Idaho, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Born on February 21, 1984, in Mesa, Arizona to Andrea and James Jensen, Eric was a loving and devoted son, father, uncle, brother and friend. He was known for his fun, witty personality. Eric was raised in Williams, Arizona and graduated from Williams High in 2002.

Eric met Kaneen Maestas in 2002, they were wed in 2007. They were blessed with two children, Nathan and Sydney. Eric’s love of the outdoors and new adventures took them to Alaska, Utah, Missouri and Idaho. Eric created a life full of cherished memories with those he held dear.

Eric was an avid outdoorsman with a love for fishing, and hunting. He deeply enjoyed sharing these passions with his children, teaching them the joys and wonders of nature. Eric's love for the outdoors was infectious. Eric is survived by his son Nathan, 14, and daughter Sydney, 13; his parents James Jensen and Andrea Smith; brother Brian (Darcie) Jensen; sisters Stephanie (Robert) McKeever, Stacy (Cody) Brooks and Shannah (Darrell) Porter; four nephews and five nieces. Eric is preceded in death by his grandparents Sherman and Mildred Jensen, and Duane and Sybil Martin. His love and devotion to his family were unquestionable, and his presence will be deeply missed. Eric’s laughter, warmth, and love will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him. Services will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Williams LDS church.