Letter to the Editor: Cub Scout Pack 140 seeks community support for expansion
Thank you for all the support for our scouts and community here in Williams, we really appreciate it. We are Cub Scout Pack 140, and we are reaching out to the community for support.
The kids are having such a great time in scouting and have really created new bonds with each other. Our pack has grown from nine to 22 scouts in the two years we have been back up and running. It sure seems the BSA culture, lessons/activities and community were sorely missed throughout the last several years.
Our current Cub Scout Pack consists of both boys and girls from kindergarten to fifth Grade. I am reaching out today to let you know that since we have seen great growth in our small mountain community, we are expanding. A Troop is scouting for kids in sixth-twelveth grade (the traditional Boy Scouts). It is not co-ed, but there will be a Girl Troop and a Boy Troop that work side-by-side with the same Charter Organization and some shared and new leadership.
We would love your support for us to continue to grow alongside the kids all the way from K-12. We will be gathering information of potential new scouts soon and are starting to get the word out.
Any help would be greatly appreciated. Or if you know a family that would be interested, please send them our way! Please reach out if you have any questions, concerns or ideas. Call or text (480) 980-3011 or email sclauer@gmail.com.
Sonya Clauer,
Williams Pack 140
