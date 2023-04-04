OFFERS
Kaibab National Forest offers firewood permits for 2023 season

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 4, 2023 12:51 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Kaibab National Forest will soon be offering personal-use fuelwood permits for the 2023 season. On the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts, the Forest Service will begin issuing permits April 14 and permit holders will be able to collect firewood April 15 through April 14, 2024. On the North Kaibab Ranger District, permit sales and firewood collection will run from May 1 through December 31, 2023.

Paid Permits are $20 for 10 cords of wood (limit 20 cords per year) and can be purchased by check, credit card, money order, and cash with exact change. Cash and check purchases are generally faster than credit card. A valid ID is required to obtain a permit. A Free Permit is available for the Tusayan Ranger District and allows for gathering 10 cords of dead and/or down pinyon pine.

Details such as tree sizes and species will be outlined in the cutting regulations issued with each permit. Permit holders will also receive maps and load tags which must be physically attached to each ¼ cord of firewood and visible from the rear of the vehicle.

Customers can obtain permits at the following offices. Office hours are listed on the Kaibab NF website; However, hours are subject to change and customers should call first.

For Williams District and Tusayan District permits:

• Williams Ranger District Office, 742 S. Clover Road, Williams; 928-635-5600

• Tusayan Ranger District Office, 176 Lincoln Log Loop, Tusayan; 928-638-2443

For North Kaibab District permits:

• North Kaibab Ranger District Office, 430 S. Main St., Fredonia; 928-643-7395

It’s important to remember that many forest roads are extremely muddy and unsuitable to travel at this time; and may remain that way for the next several weeks. Regardless of the time of year, forest visitors are expected to use good judgement when traveling in the woods. Plan ahead, contact the district office for conditions, and remember that causing resource damage – such as ruts from driving on saturated roads – is illegal.

A wealth of information can be found on the Kaibab National Forest website, including additional details that will be added about the forest’s 2023 Firewood Permit Program.

