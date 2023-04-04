Kaibab Learning Center to host annual pancake breakfast April 8
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Get ready to hop over to Grand Canyon School’s cafeteria for Kaibab Learning Center’s annual pancake breakfast fundraiser April 8.
Breakfast begins at 7 a.m. with pancakes, bacon, juice and more. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children. Local band Juniper Hill will perform at 9 a.m. and an Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Grand Canyon Rec Center will take place at 11 a.m. on the school grounds.
All proceeds from the pancake breakfast will directly benefit the Kaibab Learning Center. Tickets can be purchased prior to the event at KLC or at the door on April 8.
