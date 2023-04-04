Community calendar: Week of April 5
Olive the Best grand opening April 7
Olive the Best is hosting their grand opening April 7 at 1 p.m. The event will include a ribbon cutting, tastings and samples. The store is located at 217 W Rt. 66. For more information, call (928) 655-5249.
Easter Celebration at Squire Resort April 9
The Squire Resort in Tusayan is hosting an Easter Celebration. An Easter egg hunt will begin at 8 a.m. Children can take pictures with the Easter bunny. Easter brunch and a buffet dinner will be offered. The resort is located at 74 State Route 64. To make a reservation call (928) 638-2681.
Community blood drive April 24
Vitalant and WHS student council are sponsoring a community blood drive on April 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the WHS gym. To set up a time log into Vitalant.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Williams Community Dinner and Variety Show April 29
The Lions Club and The Kiwanis Club is hosting the Williams community Dinner and Variety Show on April 29 at 6 p.m. at the Sultana. Tickets for adults are $35, tickets for kids are $15. Tickets are avaliable to purchase at the Sultana or by calling Patty at (928) 853-4974.
Free Tax Preparation at the Senior Center
The AARP Foundation is offering free in-person tax prepartion. There is no income limit and appointments are required. To make an appointment with one of the IRS certified preparers, call (928) 919-9277 or visit taxaideflagstaff.setmore.com.
Williams Writers’ Workshop Wednesdays
Writers of all ages, genres and experience levels are welcome. Workshops are held every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Williams Public Library located at 113 South First Street.
Al-Anon Thursdays
Held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at 202 W Grant Ave in Williams. For more information, call Shelly at (928) 853-7706.
Life After Loss Support Group
The greif support group meets every Monday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church located at 127 W. Sherman Ave. For more information, call (928) 380-5333.
Happy, Joyous and Free Group
The Alcoholics Anonymous Group meets every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. at The Family Harvest Church located at 220 S. 7th Street. All are welcome to attend.
To contribute to the community calendar, email editorial@williamsnews.com
