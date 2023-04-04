Coconino County implements new emergency evacuation zones
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office and Coconino County Emergency Management announce the creation of evacuation zones in Coconino County. In an effort to further enhance emergency messaging to the public, the evacuation zones focus on neighborhoods, communities and residential areas throughout the county.
Using pre-identified zones, this project builds on the existing Ready, Set, Go Program and was developed with area partners to enhance pre-evacuations and evacuation messaging.
“Since the adoption of the Ready, Set, Go Program by the Arizona Sheriffs, a consistent and clear message has been key to the success of the standardized evacuation practice,” according to Sheriff Jim Driscoll of Coconino County.
In the wake of the fast-moving 2022 fire season and the need for rapid evacuations, we have reviewed our procedures and have enhanced our process for delivering emergency messaging. It is essential for us to geographically identify the exact areas to be notified, and this new process will further enhance the overall efficiency of evacuations and re-entry.
“This has been a joint partnership with the U.S Forest Service, local fire districts, and the Coconino County GIS department. We constantly evaluate our procedures in an effort to ensure the safety of communities and our visitors,” said Wes Dison, Director of Coconino County Emergency Management.
Every effort has been made to make these evacuation zones available to the public. Interactive map can be found at www.coconino.az.gov/evacmap. Located at the website are downloadable maps for each zone and citizens are encouraged to save this information by phone or by printing the available resources.
This effort is ongoing and the expansion of evacuations zones for both the City of Flagstaff and the City of Page are under development.
