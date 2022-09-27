Williams Vikings football claims homecoming win over Fredonia

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings cruised to an easy 34-0 homecoming win over the Fredonia Lynx Sept. 23.

With the win, the Vikings are now 5-0 and at the top of 1A Conference.

The Vikings travel to Joseph City to face the Wildcats at 7 p.m. Sept. 30.

The team returns to Williams to face Mogollon Oct. 7.