Williams housing forum coming Oct. 18

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Area Habitat for Humanity is facilitating the Williams Area Employee Housing Forum Oct. 18.

As a community partner, Habitat recognizes the housing needs and hopes to bring together government, business, church, community and non-profit leaders to discuss our situation. The goal is to promote a public, private, non-profit partnership to finalize and implement solutions to housing needs.

Topics for discussion at the forum will include:

Specific needs for housing in each sector,

The types of housing preferred - temporary, seasonal, full-time rental, permanent

Ownership barriers to buildings - land, infrastructure, zoning, density, set-backs, funding

Land availability - private use, purchase, ground lease, donate

Developers — RV housing, apartments, tiny houses, employer onsite housing, individual ownership

Possibilities — ideas and plans of action

By pooling resources, ideas, experience and energy, the possibilites are endless.

The event will be Oct. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel, Grand Canyon Room, at 235 Grand Canyon Boulevard in Williams.