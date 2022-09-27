OFFERS
Fri, Sept. 30
Lady Vikes defeat Shonto Prep, Fredonia

Williams Vikings placed Fredonia Sept. 23. Clockwise from top: Shaelee Echeverria, Lexi Sandoval and Kai Mortensen. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)

Marilyn R. Sheldon, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: September 27, 2022 9:50 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On Sept. 23, the Lady Vikings handed Shonto Prep a loss. Williams cruised to the win with scores of 25-3, 25-1 and 25-7.

“We need to play stronger teams to stronger teams to better prepare us for state,” said Williams Coach Connie Stevens. “We do have upcoming games with Joseph City and Mogollon, which will help.”

Lexi Sandoval led all scorers with 25 serving points, including four aces. She served 15 consecutive points, and also had 13 digs. Rory Stevens scored 19 serving points, with eight aces. She also had 24 assists, and eight digs. Brianna Baldosky only served once, and tallied one point. She also had eight digs.

Shaelee Echeverria served for five points, including two aces. She also contributed three blocks, and 15 kills. Outside hitter Kyleigh Amos served 14 points, with four aces. She also added six kills to the offensive efforts.

Middle blocker Riley McNelly had seven serving points, including four aces, and six kills. Junior Kai Mortensen, the last server in the rotation, did not have an opportunity to serve. She had 15 digs, and seven kills offensively.

The Lady Vikings next play Ash Fork Sept. 29 in Williams at 6 p.m.

