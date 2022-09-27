Grand Canyon Trail Half Marathon returns to Tusayan Nov. 5

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce and Run Tucson are collaborating to bring the Grand Canyon Trail Half Marathon to Tusayan Nov. 5.

This year’s race also includes a 5 km and 1-mile run through the rolling hills and forest of Kaibab National Forest.

The courses start in the community of Tusayan with the 13.1 mile trail looping through the forest and high desert of the Kaibab National Forest, while the 5k is an out-and-back, partially on a paved portion of the Arizona Trail and partially on a forest service road.

The courses do not descend into the Grand Canyon, but all race participants can purchase a National Park Service pass to visit the Grand Canyon National Park, which is just north of the course.

Participants will receive a souvenir race medal, colorful long sleeve shirt, race goodies and more to commemorate the run through the trails near the South Rim.

The first place male and female runners in the half marathon will each receive $250. Second place will receive $150, and third place will receive $50.

Course record bonuses of $200 will go to anyone who breaks the male and female course records.

The plan is for a grab-bag of prizes for the top three male and female finishers in 10-year age groups.

In the 5k Fun Run/Walk, the first place finishers will receive a grab-bag prize, and first place finishers in the 10-year age groups will also receive awards.

Participants must be at the 11:30 am awards ceremony to receive prizes -- age group awards will not be mailed.

There will also be discounts offered at the Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce. Race organizers send a special thanks to the local merchants in Tusayan for providing the grab-bag of awards.

To register visit the race registration page at runsignup.com/Race/GrandCanyon/TrailHalfMarathon/Page-1.

For questions, contact Randy at randy@runtucson.net.