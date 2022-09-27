Around the Rim: Week of Sept. 28
Tusayan Library Storytime Sept. 30
The Tusayan Library has storytime and activities for children every Friday at 10 a.m. This week’s story is “Stone Soup.” Children will have the opportunity to make their own stone soup.
Tusayan marketing focus meeting Oct. 5
The town of Tusayan is hosting a marketing focus group and meeting Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. It will be at the Tusayan Townhall at 845 Mustang Drive in Tusayan.
Tusayan Town Council meeting Oct. 12
The Tusayan Town Council will have their next regular meeting Oct. 12 at 3 p.m. It will be at the Tusayan Townhall at 845 Mustang Drive in Tusayan.
Tusayan community awareness meeting Oct. 25
The town of Tusayan is hosting a community awareness meeting Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. It will be at the Tusayan Townhall at 845 Mustang Drive in Tusayan.
EKN community meeting Oct. 26
EKN has scheduled another community meeting for Oct. 26. EKN will discuss their proposed campground, hotel and resort development coming to the community of Tusayan. Community members that wish to sign up for emails can visit their website at www.aldeaatgrandcanyon.com/
Tusayan Trunk or Treat Oct. 28
The community of Tusayan is hosting a trunk or treat event Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. at the Tusayan Fire Department parking lot.
Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings
Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to provide updates they’d like to share or ask questions or concerns regarding wellness and safety for the Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 866-564-9784. Participant Passcode: 2065751
Grand Canyon Community Yoga
Grand Canyon Community Yoga is being offered at the Rec Center on Mondays and Wednesdays fromfrom 6:30-7:30 p.m. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.
Narcotics Anonymous
Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.
Call for local artists
The Grand Canyon Recreation Center is exhibiting local artwork. A section of the Community Rec. Center is dedicated to this monthly exhibit. Artists must be able to display 6-10 pieces. For the month of August, Josh Pritz will be displaying his work. More information or to reserve a spot, contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.
Tusayan Library events
The town of Tusayan hosts weekly community library services at Town Hall from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Fridays
