Obituary: Annie Lee Hill
Originally Published: September 21, 2022 12:08 p.m.
Annie Lee Hill, born Feb. 19, 1925, in West Memphis, Arkansas to Walter Gales and Georgia Sanders passed away in her home in Williams, Arizona Sept. 6, 2022.
Annie is preceded in death with her parents Walter and Georgia, brothers Nathan, Cornelis, Allen and McKinley Gales, and sister Bonnie Bradford. She is survived by her son Larry Brice Sr., seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
