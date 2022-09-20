Williams graduate honored for work with Prescott Valley Police
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Prescott Valley Police Officer April Zicopoulos was presented with the “Rising Star Award” at the annual Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement banquet Sept. 12 in Camp Verde.
The Rising Star Award is given to a woman who is a full-time law enforcement officer with less than five years of service who embodies the best qualities of a law enforcement professional.
Zicopoulos began her career with the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) in August 2020, graduating from the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy’s Class 50 in December 2020.
Since her academy graduation, Zicopoulos completed the Field Training Officer program and has been working as a solo officer in PVPD’s Patrol Division. Zicopoulos was named the department’s “Rookie of the Year” in April 2022.
“During her tenure, Officer Zicopoulos has been the primary case officer on numerous incidents in which she has used her previous experience as a victim’s advocate to conduct complete and thorough investigations resulting in arrests and successful prosecution of offenders,” a PVPD news release stated.
“When Officer Zicopoulos is not assigned a call for service, she remains proactive in traffic enforcement and DUI investigations, and always makes herself available to assist her squad mates with their calls for service.”
Zicopoulos grew up in Williams and graduated from Williams High School. She subsequently attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.
She also worked as a victims advocate for the Williams Police Department.
Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- One dead, multiple injured in boating accident in Grand Canyon National Park
- Labor Daze fireworks, beer garden return this weekend
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Much of northern Arizona has experienced an above average monsoon
- Expect major delays on 89A through Oak Creek Canyon; slowing on I-17 near Munds Park
- Large-scale development in the works for community of Tusayan
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Long-time Northern Arizona postal employee takes helm at Grand Canyon
- Making strides at Williams Police
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: