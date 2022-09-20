Williams graduate honored for work with Prescott Valley Police

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Prescott Valley Police Officer April Zicopoulos was presented with the “Rising Star Award” at the annual Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement banquet Sept. 12 in Camp Verde.

The Rising Star Award is given to a woman who is a full-time law enforcement officer with less than five years of service who embodies the best qualities of a law enforcement professional.

Zicopoulos began her career with the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) in August 2020, graduating from the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy’s Class 50 in December 2020.

Since her academy graduation, Zicopoulos completed the Field Training Officer program and has been working as a solo officer in PVPD’s Patrol Division. Zicopoulos was named the department’s “Rookie of the Year” in April 2022.

“During her tenure, Officer Zicopoulos has been the primary case officer on numerous incidents in which she has used her previous experience as a victim’s advocate to conduct complete and thorough investigations resulting in arrests and successful prosecution of offenders,” a PVPD news release stated.

“When Officer Zicopoulos is not assigned a call for service, she remains proactive in traffic enforcement and DUI investigations, and always makes herself available to assist her squad mates with their calls for service.”

Zicopoulos grew up in Williams and graduated from Williams High School. She subsequently attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.

She also worked as a victims advocate for the Williams Police Department.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.