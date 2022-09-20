OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Sept. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Williams graduate honored for work with Prescott Valley Police

Officer April Zicopoulos has been awarded the Rising Star Award at Prescott Valley Police Department. (Photo/PVPD)

Officer April Zicopoulos has been awarded the Rising Star Award at Prescott Valley Police Department. (Photo/PVPD)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: September 20, 2022 4:26 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Prescott Valley Police Officer April Zicopoulos was presented with the “Rising Star Award” at the annual Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement banquet Sept. 12 in Camp Verde.

The Rising Star Award is given to a woman who is a full-time law enforcement officer with less than five years of service who embodies the best qualities of a law enforcement professional.

Zicopoulos began her career with the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) in August 2020, graduating from the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy’s Class 50 in December 2020.

Since her academy graduation, Zicopoulos completed the Field Training Officer program and has been working as a solo officer in PVPD’s Patrol Division. Zicopoulos was named the department’s “Rookie of the Year” in April 2022.

“During her tenure, Officer Zicopoulos has been the primary case officer on numerous incidents in which she has used her previous experience as a victim’s advocate to conduct complete and thorough investigations resulting in arrests and successful prosecution of offenders,” a PVPD news release stated.

“When Officer Zicopoulos is not assigned a call for service, she remains proactive in traffic enforcement and DUI investigations, and always makes herself available to assist her squad mates with their calls for service.”

Zicopoulos grew up in Williams and graduated from Williams High School. She subsequently attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.

She also worked as a victims advocate for the Williams Police Department.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State