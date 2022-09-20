Williams Elementary-Middle School announces September Students of the Month

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Elementary-Middle School recently announced the September Students of the Month. Students are nominated by their teachers.

Hayden Perduehas is the preschool student of the month. Her teacher said that Hayden has been a good example for the new students. She is helpful to others, follows directions, and is always eager to participate during circle time. Her bright smile and happy attitude contribute to a positive learning experience for others.

Nicolas Gonzalez has been chosen as the kindergarten student of the month. His teacher said he was unsure about kindergarten on his first day, but now he comes to school every day with a smile and a great attitude. He follows directions and always tries his best. Nicolas works hard and stays focused to complete his work. He is a kind, caring and wonderful friend.

Makenna Angula is the first grade student of the month. Her teacher said Makenna comes to school every day with a smile on her face and is ready to do her best. She is very respectful and supportive to others. She is often the first one to offer help to a fellow student, and she always has something interesting to contribute to classroom discussions. She is also a great listener.



The second grade student of the month is Anthony Charlez. Anthony's teacher said h has done an outstanding job so far this year. He stays on task, helps his peers, and always raises his hand to speak. Anthony is polite and helpful during class, he is respectful to those around him and is always safe. Anthony is a Falcon who soars every day. His teacher is delighted to have him in her class this year.

Carsen Brittain is the third grade student of the month. His teacher said Carsen is new this year and he is an active participant in all lessons. He does his very best in all things he is asked to do. He is already learning new things and growing each day. He is a great friend to others and is respectful to everyone he encounters.

Eva Pope is the fourth grade student of the month. Her teacher said she is an extremely hard worker. Her teachers have noticed her eagerness to learn, willingness to work hard, and her daily practice to treat others nicely. Eva shows her classmates a great example of what it means to be kind, respectful, and a true Falcon that SOARS. She has a sweet disposition and her teachers are happy that she was placed in the school and fourth grade class this year.

The fifth grade team selected Jacob Fichtelman for fifth grade student of the month. His teachers said Jacob tries his hardest and best with everything he does. He never gives up and always makes sure to ask for help with assignments he may not understand. Jacob is a hands on and auditory learner, and is able to contribute to class discussions from just listening to the lesson. He is respectful and eager to learn each and every day. Jacob also has a keen attention to detail and this quality shines through with his gem art projects he does in class. It is diligence with his school work, and not giving up that has really been noticeable this year. It is for these reasons that Jacob is deserving of fifth grade student of the month.

Middle School

The middle school team is proud to nominate Kelly Gonzalez as a student of the month for the Williams Middle School.

His teachers said Kelly shows up to school with a positive attitude and is ready to learn. He does so with a smile on his face, and is often one of the first students to wish you a good morning, or wish you a good evening, and even thank you for teaching him the lesson. This optimistic attitude is always present, whether in school or out on the field. In addition, Kelly willingly steps up to challenges, most recently, becoming one of our the sixth grade student council representatives. These attributes are just a few reasons why Kelly was selected as one of the middle school students of the month.

The middle school team is also proud to nominate Avery Valdez as student of the month. In just one month Avery has shown the characteristics of what it takes to be an excellent student. She shows up to school, works hard, and cares for her peers. Whether it is in the classroom, lunchroom or out on the soccer field Avery is attentive, respectful, and positive. Her teacher said she is proud that she is a Falcon who SOARS at WEMS.

Information provided by WEMS