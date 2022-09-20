OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Sept. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Vikings defense gets Bagdad win; Williams’ second team handles Mayer

Viking Drew Logan takes the ball for yards in an earlier season game. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)

Viking Drew Logan takes the ball for yards in an earlier season game. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)

Marilyn R. Sheldon, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: September 20, 2022 7:15 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams tallied two more wins in the last two weeks, with victories over Bagdad and Mayer high schools.

At Bagdad, Sept. 9, the first half was all Williams. The score at halftime was 26-0, in favor of the Vikings.

“We moved the ball really well in the air and on the ground,” Williams High School Football Coach Jeff Brownlee said. “At halftime, they made some great adjustments”.

photo

Viking quarterback Drew Logan runs the ball in an earlier season game. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)

Bagdad came out strong in the second half, and held the Vikings scoreless for the rest of the contest. They scored 18 points in the second half, and stymied Williams.

“It took awhile to see what they were doing,” Brownlee said. “Finally, our defense made some great stops. We won that game on a couple of defensive stands”.

Brownlee credited Drew Logan and Raymond Gonzalez with excellent defense.

“Bagdad played very well,” he said. “I’m proud of the way our kids played, they gutted it out and stalled their offense at the end.”

Next up for the Vikings was Mayer, Sept. 16. The final score was 67-8, which Brownlee attributed in part to the fact that Mayer is in a rebuilding phase.

“They struggled defensively and offensively,” he said. “We got to play some of our younger kids, and get them some experience.”

He credited freshman quarterback Jack Dent and receiver Gabe Lowe, who teamed up for a 21-yard touchdown strike. Martin Aguilar scored on a 25-yard run, and Drew Logan ran for 138 yards.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State