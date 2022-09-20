OFFERS
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Sept. 22
Lady Vikings volleyball chalk up two more wins

Kyleigh Amos spikes the ball over Basis players. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)

Marilyn R. Sheldon, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: September 20, 2022 7:23 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams High School varsity volleyball team added two more to the win column last week.

First up for the Lady Vikings was Red Mesa, Sept. 15. Williams won in three straight games, 25-12, 25-17, and 25-17.

“We had 37 kills, and it was a good spread,” Coach Connie Stevens said. “We are a contender for the state title, but we need to be able to play our game with every team.”

Kai Mortensen digs the ball in a game with Basis. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)

Rory Stevens lead the team in points with 20 serving points, including four aces. She also tallied one kill, 35 assists and 15 digs. Shaelee Echeverria had a solid performance with nine serving points, one ace, 14 kills, seven blocks, one assist and 17 digs.

Brianna Baldosky added four serving points, and 32 digs. Kai Mortensen had seven serving points, eight kills, 17 digs, one block and one assist. Lexi Sandoval totaled four serving points, including one ace and 25 digs. Riley McNelly added five kills, one dig and one block.

Shaelee Echeverria goes for a block against Basis. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)

Kyleigh Amos tallied four serving points, nine kills, and seven digs. Stevens was pleased with her performance. “Kyleigh played really well,” she said. “If I had to pick a player of the week, it’d be her.”

“Our offense was charged,” she added. We totaled 37 kills and nine blocks.”

The Lady Vikings posted an impressive win Sept. 17 against BASIS Flagstaff. The scores were 25-12, 25-13, and 25-5.

“We need to consistently play with excitement,” Stevens said. “We must play offense higher in intensity.”

Rory Stevens had 14 serving points, including a team-high five aces, 25 assists and 12 digs. Baldosky had eight serving points, including three aces, three assists and 27 digs. Echeverria had 14 serving points, with two aces, 14 kills, two blocks and 12 digs.

Mortensen had four serving points with one ace, eight kills, one block and 14 digs. Sandoval tallied 10 serving points with one ace and 22 digs. Riley added one serving point, two kills, two blocks, and seven digs. Amos contributed six points with two aces, four kills and six digs.

