Lady Vikings volleyball chalk up two more wins
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams High School varsity volleyball team added two more to the win column last week.
First up for the Lady Vikings was Red Mesa, Sept. 15. Williams won in three straight games, 25-12, 25-17, and 25-17.
“We had 37 kills, and it was a good spread,” Coach Connie Stevens said. “We are a contender for the state title, but we need to be able to play our game with every team.”
Rory Stevens lead the team in points with 20 serving points, including four aces. She also tallied one kill, 35 assists and 15 digs. Shaelee Echeverria had a solid performance with nine serving points, one ace, 14 kills, seven blocks, one assist and 17 digs.
Brianna Baldosky added four serving points, and 32 digs. Kai Mortensen had seven serving points, eight kills, 17 digs, one block and one assist. Lexi Sandoval totaled four serving points, including one ace and 25 digs. Riley McNelly added five kills, one dig and one block.
Kyleigh Amos tallied four serving points, nine kills, and seven digs. Stevens was pleased with her performance. “Kyleigh played really well,” she said. “If I had to pick a player of the week, it’d be her.”
“Our offense was charged,” she added. We totaled 37 kills and nine blocks.”
The Lady Vikings posted an impressive win Sept. 17 against BASIS Flagstaff. The scores were 25-12, 25-13, and 25-5.
“We need to consistently play with excitement,” Stevens said. “We must play offense higher in intensity.”
Rory Stevens had 14 serving points, including a team-high five aces, 25 assists and 12 digs. Baldosky had eight serving points, including three aces, three assists and 27 digs. Echeverria had 14 serving points, with two aces, 14 kills, two blocks and 12 digs.
Mortensen had four serving points with one ace, eight kills, one block and 14 digs. Sandoval tallied 10 serving points with one ace and 22 digs. Riley added one serving point, two kills, two blocks, and seven digs. Amos contributed six points with two aces, four kills and six digs.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- One dead, multiple injured in boating accident in Grand Canyon National Park
- Labor Daze fireworks, beer garden return this weekend
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Much of northern Arizona has experienced an above average monsoon
- Expect major delays on 89A through Oak Creek Canyon; slowing on I-17 near Munds Park
- Large-scale development in the works for community of Tusayan
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Long-time Northern Arizona postal employee takes helm at Grand Canyon
- Making strides at Williams Police
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: