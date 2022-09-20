Grand Canyon National Park eases water restrictions

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Water delivery to Grand Canyon National Park's South and North rims has been restored and the park is beginning a phased approach to easing water restrictions. The amount of water in reservoir tanks is increasing daily and once sustainable levels are reached the park will continue to ease water restrictions.

The following operational changes will be in effect beginning on Sept. 20:

South Rim:

• Camper Services, operated by Delaware North, will be reopened to the public

• Water spigots in Mather Campground and at Desert View Campground will be turned on

North Rim:

• Camper Services (public shower and laundry), operated by Aramark, will be reopened to the public

• Concessionaires will no longer be required use disposable dishes and utensils in restaurants

Restrictions remain in place on the South Rim. Until tanks reach a sustainable level, South Rim visitors and residents must take steps to reduce water consumption. These steps are as easy as selectively flushing the toilet; taking shorter showers; only washing clothes or dishes with full loads and in eco-mode, if available; and turning off the sink while brushing teeth, soaping hands, or shaving. Additional actions the park and its South Rim businesses will take include using disposable dishes and utensils at meals, serving drinking water at restaurants by request only, and encouraging residents to fill buckets with shower water for watering plants or flushing toilets.

Drinking water is again available at Supai Tunnel on the North Kaibab Trail and continues to be available at Manzanita Resthouse, Cottonwood Campground, and Phantom Ranch. All inner canyon trail users must be prepared to carry all their drinking water or have a way to treat water. Inner canyon water status is available on the park’s Critical Backcountry Updates webpage.