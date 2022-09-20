Fiery crash involving car, big rig leaves 4 dead on I-17
SEDONA, Ariz. — Authorities are trying to identify four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-tractor near Sedona.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.
They said the driver of the big rig loaded with glass told DPS troopers that the brakes failed and he couldn’t stop when he got off Interstate 17 at the Sedona exit.
According to DPS, the semi-truck then drove through a stop sign and collided with a car, sending both vehicles down an embankment.
DPS said the tractor-trailer landed on top of the car and erupted in flames.
The truck driver was able to escape uninjured, but four people inside the car were trapped and declared dead at the scene, authorities said.
Due to the fire’s intensity, investigators are having a hard time identifying the victims.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- One dead, multiple injured in boating accident in Grand Canyon National Park
- Labor Daze fireworks, beer garden return this weekend
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Much of northern Arizona has experienced an above average monsoon
- Expect major delays on 89A through Oak Creek Canyon; slowing on I-17 near Munds Park
- Large-scale development in the works for community of Tusayan
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Long-time Northern Arizona postal employee takes helm at Grand Canyon
- Making strides at Williams Police
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: