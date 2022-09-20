OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Sept. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Ash Fork Spartans volleyball faces El Capitan in double header

Julissa Nixon serves during a game with El Capitan Sept. 16. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)

Julissa Nixon serves during a game with El Capitan Sept. 16. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)

Marilyn R. Sheldon, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: September 20, 2022 7:28 p.m.

ASH FORK, Ariz. — It was a solid performance for both the Ash Fork varsity and junior varsity

volleyball teams in their double header against El Capitan on Sept. 16.

In varsity action in the first match, the Lady Spartans scores were 25-13, 25-19, and 25-20.

In the second half of the double header, the scores were 25-22, 25-18, and 25-17.

photo

The Ash Fork Spartans volleyball team faced El Capitan Sept. 16. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)

Coach Lauren Hume was pleased with their play. She noted that freshman Gracie Staples is currently leading the 1A league in serving aces with 56. Freshman Aura Mendez is leading the league with 313 digs.

The Spartans did sustain ankle injuries to two of their strong players, Staples and Crystal Nixon. Hume is hopeful the two will return shortly.

“Outside hitter Olivia Johnson had to step up, and did a great job with 13 kills,” Hume said.

Junior varsity scores for the match were 25-16, 24-26, and 15-12 for the first match. Second match scores were 25-22, 21-25, and 15-13.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State