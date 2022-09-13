Williams Middle School cheer takes the field
Originally Published: September 13, 2022 8:13 p.m.
The Wiilliams Middle School cheer team rallied the crowd Sept. 2 in Williams. The team includes: Alayna Avila, Mireya Hernandez, Danika Howe, Faith Jensen, Molly Kennelly, Haylie Lopez, Sophia Moreno, Patience Probst, Jazmyn Thomas, Cheyanne Williams, Alexis Anslow, Ava Burrell, Liliha Kuamoo, Anabelle Peasley, Leah Rivera, Baylee Schulte and Amelie Pearson.
Most Read
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- One dead, multiple injured in boating accident in Grand Canyon National Park
- Obituary: Edgar A. Brown
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Former student arrested after threats toward Williams Unified School District
- Labor Daze fireworks, beer garden return this weekend
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Much of northern Arizona has experienced an above average monsoon
- Heavy monsoon activity causes flooding in Williams
- From Sheridan Hill to Nashville: Beavers family band records at House of Blues studio
- Expect major delays on 89A through Oak Creek Canyon; slowing on I-17 near Munds Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: