Williams Middle School cheer takes the field

The Wiilliams Middle School cheer team rallied the crowd Sept. 2 in Williams. The team includes: Alayna Avila, Mireya Hernandez, Danika Howe, Faith Jensen, Molly Kennelly, Haylie Lopez, Sophia Moreno, Patience Probst, Jazmyn Thomas, Cheyanne Williams, Alexis Anslow, Ava Burrell, Liliha Kuamoo, Anabelle Peasley, Leah Rivera, Baylee Schulte and Amelie Pearson.