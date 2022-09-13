Two fee free days left in 2022 at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Entrance-fee-free days are some of the best days to pack your bags, invite your friends and family, and make your way to Grand Canyon National Park.

This year includes five free days, three of which are already behind us.

These five entrance-fee free days commemorate moments in history that hold influential significance both in the past and present, including:

• Jan. 17 - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

• April 16 - First day of National Park Week

• Aug. 4 - Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

• Sept. 24 - National Public Lands Day

• Nov. 11 - Veterans Day

Entrance-fee free days aren’t just for the Grand Canyon — visitors all over the world can visit any national park during these days and discover the beauty of each landmark.

Hiking, mule rides and whitewater rafting make the Grand Canyon a popular destination.

Visiting the North and South rims involve a 220-mile difference filled with fruitful scenery of wildlife, forests and meadows, and overlook points before you arrive at the national park entrance station inviting everyone on a long yet well worth vacation away from home. The North Rim and South Rim are open 24 hours.

“Whether on an entrance fee-free day or throughout the year, we encourage everyone to discover their national parks and the benefits that come from spending time outdoors,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “National parks are for everyone and we are committed to increasing access and providing opportunities for all to experience the sense of wonder, awe and refreshment that comes with a visit to these treasured landscapesand sites.”

Regular admission passes to the Grand Canyon are valid for seven days from the date of purchase and include both rims. Cash isn’t accepted but visitors can pay with credit or debit cards. Individuals arriving on foot, bicycle, park shuttle bus, or private rafting trip will pay a $20 fee and anyone under 15 years of age will automatically enter for free. Anyone who arrives on a motorcycle will be asked for a $30 fee admitting one single motorcycle and its visitor. Vehicles entering the park will pay a $35 fee for one personal vehicle and all its passengers, all the way up to a 15-person passenger van. There are differently priced entrance fees for passenger vans with over 16 visitors.

The next fee free days are National Public Lands Day Sept. 24 and Veterans Day Nov. 11.

Visit www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/fees.htm for more information.

Park passes for any date in the year are available at all entrances including the North Rim, South Rim and Desert View, as well as online at recreation.gov.