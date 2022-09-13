OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Sept. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Road work begins on Forest Roads 74 and 141 on Kaibab National Forest

Kaibab National Forest. (Photo/USFS)

Kaibab National Forest. (Photo/USFS)

Originally Published: September 13, 2022 12:58 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — As more people are getting into the woods for the start of hunting season, the Kaibab National Forest would like to remind visitors to be on the lookout for heavy truck traffic and changed road conditions associated with construction activities on forest roads. One project to be aware of is occurring on Forest Road 74 north of Pittman Valley and portions of Forest Road 141 northwest of Sitgreaves Mountain on the Williams Ranger District.

This road project involves improving surfacing and side drainage to ensure long-term sustainability of the road and support forest restoration and fire risk reduction activities planned for the near future in the area. Work on these roads is ongoing and is expected to be completed by the end of September. While this project is underway, visitors may want to seek alternate access to avoid truck traffic and construction activities.

Free, downloadable maps of open forest roads to assist with route planning can be accessed from the Kaibab National Forest’s Motor Vehicle Use Maps & Motorized Travel Aids webpage.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State