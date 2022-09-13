Road work begins on Forest Roads 74 and 141 on Kaibab National Forest

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — As more people are getting into the woods for the start of hunting season, the Kaibab National Forest would like to remind visitors to be on the lookout for heavy truck traffic and changed road conditions associated with construction activities on forest roads. One project to be aware of is occurring on Forest Road 74 north of Pittman Valley and portions of Forest Road 141 northwest of Sitgreaves Mountain on the Williams Ranger District.

This road project involves improving surfacing and side drainage to ensure long-term sustainability of the road and support forest restoration and fire risk reduction activities planned for the near future in the area. Work on these roads is ongoing and is expected to be completed by the end of September. While this project is underway, visitors may want to seek alternate access to avoid truck traffic and construction activities.

Free, downloadable maps of open forest roads to assist with route planning can be accessed from the Kaibab National Forest’s Motor Vehicle Use Maps & Motorized Travel Aids webpage.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest.