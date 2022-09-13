New pavement coming to East Route 66 in Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The east end of Route 66 in Williams will be getting some much needed repair soon.

The city of Williams has received a $500,000 grant from the Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG) that will fund repaving a section of road just south of the intersection of Interstate 40.

"This is a priority for us," said Williams City Councilmember Bernie Hiemenz. "As a community whose economy is based on tourism, this looks terrible."

The section of road has been patched by city workers for several years and is consistently riddled with potholes.

Hiemenz said that a request for bids will be forthcoming, and he believes the work will begin soon.

"We are hoping to have the project completed before the colder weather returns," he said.

Northern Arizona Council of Governments is a nonprofit corporation representing local governments to provide a wide variety of services within Apache, Coconino, Navajo and Yavapai Counties.

NACOG’s Planning Division provides many services to local governments, including regional transit planning activities, and coordination with the Arizona Department of Transportation for transportation related projects and funding.