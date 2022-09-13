Community calendar: Week of Sept. 14

Parks Area Community Flea Market Sept. 15-17

A community Flea Market / Yard Sale, a fundraiser for Protective Mother's Justice, will be held at Parks Feed and Mercantile in Parks on Friday – Sunday, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

Williams High School reunion Sept. 16-17

The WHS reunion is Sept. 16-17. The event is hosted by the class of 197 but is open to any WHS alumni and guests from any year. For more information and to register, call Janice (Glassburn) Bardwell at (928) 856-0778 or drrummergirl@gmail.com.

Pancake Breakfast & Open House Sept. 17

From 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., the IKRC Grand Canyon invites you to an Open House to meet the community, see inside the Kadampa World Peace Temple, visit the gift shop and café and find out about meditation and Modern Buddhism. They will be offering a pancake breakfast buffet and free guided 15-minute meditations every hour starting at 8:30 a.m. IKRC is located at 6701 E Mountain Ranch Rd. in Williams.

NRA Fundraiser Sept. 17

The annual Friends of NRA fundraising event will be at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse Sept. 17. Tickets are only available at www.friendsofnra.org/events/event-details?eventId=58698

The Route 66 JDM Classic Sept. 30 – Oct. 1

The Route 66 JDM Classic is a charity car show supporting Raising Special Kids, an Arizona organization that helps special needs children and their families with resources and services. The Meet and Greet is Friday night from 5-8 p.m. at Cruisers on Rt. 66. The show is Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Rt. 66 starting in front of the Dairy Queen. Owners of any Japanese car 1997 or older may register their car. For more info, visit www.route66jdm.com or email becky@nicoclub.com.

My Little Pumpkin Festival Oct. 2

Celebrate the fall season with an afternoon of family fun! Join Cinderella for photos in the pumpkin patch, enjoy face painting, pony rides, family photos, shopping and food trucks. Free for adults and babies under 12 months. Tickets include a mini pumpkin to decorate during the event, treats and a raffle ticket to win prizes. No charge for parking. Event will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at 750 Airport Rd. in Williams. Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com, keyword: “My Little Pumpkin Festival.”

Fall Festival Expo and Craft Show Oct. 8

The second annual Fall Festival followed by Trunker Treat will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 starting at 9 a.m. at Parks Feed and Mercantile in Parks. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

3rd Annual Halloween Craft Sale Oct. 29

Come check out local crafters, bakers and artists at the 3rd Annual Halloween Craft Sale on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Sultana Theatre. Other highlights include face painting, a “Best Zombie” contest, trick or treating and more. Proceeds benefit the Kiwanis Club Williams AZ! For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

Storytime Tuesdays

Come down on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays at 10am with your little ones for stories, games, songs, and age appropriate activities at the Williams City-Coconino County Library on 1st Street in Williams.

Williams Writers’ Workshop Wednesdays

Writers of all ages, genres and experience levels are welcome. Workshops are held every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Williams Public Library located at 113 South First Street.

Al-Anon Thursdays

Held every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at 202 W Grant Ave in Williams. For more information, call Shelly at 928-853-7706.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Parks Area Connection Meetings

The Parks community is welcome to attend the Parks Area Connection meetings held the first Tuesday of each month. The purpose of the Parks Area Connection (PAC) is to provide assistance to persons within the greater Parks area in distress or affected by disaster and to promote and be involved in community activities. For more information, call George Chamber at (254) 652-9688 or email at gchambers52@hotmail.com

