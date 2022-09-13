Colin McNamara wins Mountain Man 10K in Williams

Colin McNamara of Flagstaff won the George B. Wallace Memorial Mountain Man Run 10K Sept. 3 with a time of 40:30. Benson Endicott, from Williams followed in second place with a time of 41:08 and third place finisher was Monica Mierau, from Williams, with a time of 53:50. The 5K was won by Beau Owen, from Williams with a time of 19:51, followed by Sarah and Wallace Sherry, from Flagstaff, with a time of 24:58. Connor Mackin, from Williams, placed third at 26:06.