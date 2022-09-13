OFFERS
Colin McNamara wins Mountain Man 10K in Williams

The George B. Wallace Memorial Mountain Man Run 10K was won by Colin McNamara, from Flagstaff, Arizona, with a time of 40:30. Benson Endicott, from Williams, Arizona, followed in second place with a time of 41:08 and third place finisher was Monica Mierau, from Williams, Arizona, with a time of 53:50. The 5K was won by Beau Owen, from Williams, Arizona with a time of 19:51, followed by Sarah and Wallace Sherry, from Flagstaff, Arizona with a time of 24:58 and Connor Mackin, from Williams, Arizona placed third at 26:06. (Photos/George Watt/Williams Lions Club)

The George B. Wallace Memorial Mountain Man Run 10K was won by Colin McNamara, from Flagstaff, Arizona, with a time of 40:30. Benson Endicott, from Williams, Arizona, followed in second place with a time of 41:08 and third place finisher was Monica Mierau, from Williams, Arizona, with a time of 53:50. The 5K was won by Beau Owen, from Williams, Arizona with a time of 19:51, followed by Sarah and Wallace Sherry, from Flagstaff, Arizona with a time of 24:58 and Connor Mackin, from Williams, Arizona placed third at 26:06. (Photos/George Watt/Williams Lions Club)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: September 13, 2022 8:01 p.m.

Colin McNamara of Flagstaff won the George B. Wallace Memorial Mountain Man Run 10K Sept. 3 with a time of 40:30. Benson Endicott, from Williams followed in second place with a time of 41:08 and third place finisher was Monica Mierau, from Williams, with a time of 53:50. The 5K was won by Beau Owen, from Williams with a time of 19:51, followed by Sarah and Wallace Sherry, from Flagstaff, with a time of 24:58. Connor Mackin, from Williams, placed third at 26:06.

photo

The George B. Wallace Memorial Mountain Man Run 10K was won by Colin McNamara, from Flagstaff, Arizona, with a time of 40:30. Benson Endicott, from Williams, Arizona, followed in second place with a time of 41:08 and third place finisher was Monica Mierau, from Williams, Arizona, with a time of 53:50. The 5K was won by Beau Owen, from Williams, Arizona with a time of 19:51, followed by Sarah and Wallace Sherry, from Flagstaff, Arizona with a time of 24:58 and Connor Mackin, from Williams, Arizona placed third at 26:06. (Photos/George Watt/Williams Lions Club)

