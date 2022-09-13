OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Sept. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bicyclist critically injured on State Route 64

Stock photo

Stock photo

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: September 13, 2022 7:49 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A bicyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle on State Route 64 last week.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., Sept. 1, High Country Fire Rescue was requested to assist with a vehicle versus bicycle accident at mile marker 189, a wide passing area, on the road from Williams to the Grand Canyon.

Upon arrival, High Country firefighters and EMTs found an older male bicyclist lying in the south bound lane of SR 64.

The man, a 77-year-old from Chino Valley, was conscious, but extremely confused, according to High Country Fire.

“He was assessed and treated for head trauma and abrasions, by High Country EMTs,” said High Country Fire Rescue Chief Robert Trotter. “The male bicyclist was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center Trauma Center by Life Line Ambulance.”

It was determined the bicyclist was north bound on SR 64 on the right shoulder and for unknown reasons made a U-turn in front of traffic, Trotter said.

A pick-up truck, who was also north bound was struck by the bicyclist, he said.

The bicyclist was listed in critical condition as of Sept. 1.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State