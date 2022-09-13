Bicyclist critically injured on State Route 64
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A bicyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle on State Route 64 last week.
At approximately 8:30 a.m., Sept. 1, High Country Fire Rescue was requested to assist with a vehicle versus bicycle accident at mile marker 189, a wide passing area, on the road from Williams to the Grand Canyon.
Upon arrival, High Country firefighters and EMTs found an older male bicyclist lying in the south bound lane of SR 64.
The man, a 77-year-old from Chino Valley, was conscious, but extremely confused, according to High Country Fire.
“He was assessed and treated for head trauma and abrasions, by High Country EMTs,” said High Country Fire Rescue Chief Robert Trotter. “The male bicyclist was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center Trauma Center by Life Line Ambulance.”
It was determined the bicyclist was north bound on SR 64 on the right shoulder and for unknown reasons made a U-turn in front of traffic, Trotter said.
A pick-up truck, who was also north bound was struck by the bicyclist, he said.
The bicyclist was listed in critical condition as of Sept. 1.
