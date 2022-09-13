Applications accepted for Williams Christmas parade
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Planning is underway for the Williams Christmas parade.
This year's theme is "Wild West Christmas" and the Bill Williams Mountain Men will be the Grand Marshals.
Applications are being accepted for parade participants through Nov. 10.
The Parade will be held this year on Saturday, Nov. 26. Line up begins at 5 p.m., with the parade beginning at 6:30 p.m. along Historic Route 66 in Williams.
Line up will start at 9th Street in Williams.
More information about the parade can be found by visiting the Williams Visitor Center, 200 W. Railroad Ave or at the Williams-Grand Canyon News office, 118 S. 3rd Street.
Interested parties may also email Pimi Bennett @pimi.bennett@yahoo.com.
The committee this year has chosen to combine some categories and added others for the awards.
The Williams 2022 Christmas Committee Thanks each and every parade entry for participating in a Williams long standing tradition.
