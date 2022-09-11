OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Mon, Sept. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

One dead, multiple injured in boating accident in Grand Canyon National Park

The Colorado River through Grand Canyon National Park. (Adobe Stock)

The Colorado River through Grand Canyon National Park. (Adobe Stock)

Originally Published: September 11, 2022 3:17 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - One person has died and several were injured in a boating accident on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park.

At approximately 2:12 p.m. Sept. 10, Grand Canyon National Park was alerted to a flipped boat with injuries from a river trip near Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River. The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center then received a report that CPR was in progress.

Ronald Vanderlugt, 67, entered the river at Bedrock Rapid, Colorado River mile 131. Members of the group pulled him out of the water, noted he was unresponsive, and began CPR. Park rangers were flown into the location with the park helicopter and all resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. An additional four patients in non-critical condition were treated and flown to the South Rim Helibase. Vanderlugt was on day five of a multi-day commercial river trip.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No further information is available at this time.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State