Williams Vikings football blasts past Salome; ranked No. 1

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The Williams Vikings sailed to an easy, 60-0, win over the Salome Frogs Sept. 2 in Williams.

With the win, the Vikings have a 3-0 record and are ranked No. 1 in the 1A Conference.

Quarterback Danny Siegfried threw for 324 yards, with 19 attempts and 15 completions. He threw for five touchdowns, and averaged 21.6 yards.

Siegfried also rushed for 29 yards on nine carries.

On the defensive side, Siegfried had five tackles, including one solo tackle, and one interception.

Running back Drew Logan rushed for 72 yards on 13 carries. He also caught four passes for 161 yards, and made two touchdowns.

Logan also had eight kick-offs for 428 yards, averaging 53.5 yards.

Richard Gonzalez ran for 35 yards on eight carries. He caught four passes for 67 yards, averaging 16.8 yards. Gonzales had three touchdowns. On defense, Gonzales had 12 tackles, including five solo tackles.

Gabe Lowe had five receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown. On defense, Lowe had 13 tackles, including seven solo tackles.

Cody Payne had six tackles, including three solo tackles. Kevin Nunez had seven tackles, with two solo tackles, and one interception.

Bryton Cox had four tackles, including one solo tackle.

Ethan Michelena and Ryan Burns recorded one quarterback sack each.

Although having only played two games because of injury, Logan is ranked second in the 1A Conference with seven touchdowns, and fifth for total yards, with 485. Logan is ranked second in rushing with 324 yards. He is also ranked second for kicking with 845 yards on 15 attempts, with his longest kick at 60 yards.

Siegfried is third in the 1A Conference for passing yards, with 582. He is fourth in the conference for total yards, with 638.

The Vikings travel to Bagdad this Friday, Sept. 9 to face the always tough Sultans. Game time is 7 p.m.