OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, Sept. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter to the Editor: Looking forward to new special event venue in 2023

Letter to the Editor (WGCN)

Letter to the Editor (WGCN)

Originally Published: September 7, 2022 12:10 p.m.

Ever since I retired, I looked forward to bringing a new special event to town.

I have long known that the people of Williams like to dress up, so I wanted that to be part of my event — The Adult Prom, All Hallow's Eve and Harvest Festival in 2023.

You can dress Western, Steampunk, Renaissance, Christmas or whatever (everyone is welcome).

You can come as you are, dressed formal, semi-formal or casual. It should be a fun event.

We have sold out every public event we have put on – so we put on a good show.

Tickets will be limited to only 100 people.

I am also excited to be putting it on at the Stampede Event Center, 426 W Rt. 66 - a new special event venue.

Painted Horse Coffee is now open and the building is transforming into the event center.

Lily, the proprietor of Painted Horse Coffee, is planning and scheduling a wedding for next June and I will be following it with my event in October of 2023.

It should be the social and costume event of the season with lots of fun for all.

There is a lot to look forward to. I hope you can attend.

Mark Worden,

Legendary Productions

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State