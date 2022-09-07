Letter to the Editor: Looking forward to new special event venue in 2023

Ever since I retired, I looked forward to bringing a new special event to town.

I have long known that the people of Williams like to dress up, so I wanted that to be part of my event — The Adult Prom, All Hallow's Eve and Harvest Festival in 2023.

You can dress Western, Steampunk, Renaissance, Christmas or whatever (everyone is welcome).

You can come as you are, dressed formal, semi-formal or casual. It should be a fun event.

We have sold out every public event we have put on – so we put on a good show.

Tickets will be limited to only 100 people.

I am also excited to be putting it on at the Stampede Event Center, 426 W Rt. 66 - a new special event venue.

Painted Horse Coffee is now open and the building is transforming into the event center.

Lily, the proprietor of Painted Horse Coffee, is planning and scheduling a wedding for next June and I will be following it with my event in October of 2023.

It should be the social and costume event of the season with lots of fun for all.

There is a lot to look forward to. I hope you can attend.

Mark Worden,

Legendary Productions