Official results show Clarinda Vail as returning mayor of Tusayan

Clarinda Vail. (Submitted photo)

Clarinda Vail. (Submitted photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: September 6, 2022 5:24 p.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Coconino County Elections announced the final results for the Tusayan primary election and the Town of Tusayan canvassed the votes Aug. 2.

Clarinda Vail was reelected as mayor of Tusayan, with 54 votes. Brady Harris received 40 votes. Vail will serve a two-year term.

David Chavez and Joshua Collet each received a majority of votes and will serve four-year terms as councilmembers on the Tusayan Town Council. Chavez received 49 votes, and Collet received 52.

Proposition 439 relating to the purchase of Hydro Resources, Inc. Water System passed with 43 in favor and 38 opposed.

