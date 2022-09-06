Official results show Clarinda Vail as returning mayor of Tusayan
TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Coconino County Elections announced the final results for the Tusayan primary election and the Town of Tusayan canvassed the votes Aug. 2.
Clarinda Vail was reelected as mayor of Tusayan, with 54 votes. Brady Harris received 40 votes. Vail will serve a two-year term.
David Chavez and Joshua Collet each received a majority of votes and will serve four-year terms as councilmembers on the Tusayan Town Council. Chavez received 49 votes, and Collet received 52.
Proposition 439 relating to the purchase of Hydro Resources, Inc. Water System passed with 43 in favor and 38 opposed.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- From Sheridan Hill to Nashville: Beavers family band records at House of Blues studio
- Obituary: Edgar A. Brown
- Former student arrested after threats toward Williams Unified School District
- Labor Daze fireworks, beer garden return this weekend
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Heavy monsoon activity causes flooding in Williams
- Obituary: Nicki Sue Stevenson
- Making strides at Williams Police
- Large-scale development in the works for community of Tusayan
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: