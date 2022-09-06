North Rim employee celebrates 50th summer as a park ranger

In mid-August Doug Crispin celebrated his 50th summer wearing park uniforms including 25 years as an Oregon State Park Ranger and 25 years working in 14 different National Park Service sites. Crispin is currently a North Rim Grand Canyon Park Ranger. In honor of the occasion, Crispin’s co-workers presented him with a “golden anniversary” gold-glitter 50th year park ranger hat.

In an old 1956 black and white photograph, future park ranger Crispin poses with his older sister Jean — 66 years later, the two siblings posed together again, holding that same photograph, along the rim of the Grand Canyon.