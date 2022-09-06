Hiker dies on Thunder River Trail in Grand Canyon National Park
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - Severe heat and exposure are to blame in a hiker's death at Grand Canyon National Park over Labor Day weekend, according to Grand Canyon National Park.
On Sept. 4 at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a deceased backpacker along the Thunder River Trail, approximately 1 mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River.
The backpacker, Delphine Martinez, 59, of Window Rock, Ariz., was on a multi-day backpacking trip. Hiking down the Thunder River Trail on Sunday, she became disoriented and later unconscious. Trip members attempted resuscitation efforts without success. On Sept. 4, high temperatures in the inner canyon were well over 100°F, with the high temperature at Phantom Ranch approximately 115°F.
Park rangers at Grand Canyon urge visitors to the park, especially inner canyon hikers and backpackers, to be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks. In the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120°F in the shade. Park rangers strongly advise not hiking in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia and death.
An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No additional information is available at this time.
Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- From Sheridan Hill to Nashville: Beavers family band records at House of Blues studio
- Obituary: Edgar A. Brown
- Former student arrested after threats toward Williams Unified School District
- Labor Daze fireworks, beer garden return this weekend
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Heavy monsoon activity causes flooding in Williams
- Obituary: Nicki Sue Stevenson
- Making strides at Williams Police
- Large-scale development in the works for community of Tusayan
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: