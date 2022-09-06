OFFERS
Grand Canyon National Park announces prospectus for whitewater tour operators

The Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

The Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: September 6, 2022 5:58 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent Ed Keable has announced the Prospectus Release for the 16-contracts to provide guided interpretive multi-day whitewater tours within Grand Canyon National Park, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

These tours will provide guides, boats, gear, meals and interpretation of Grand Canyon’s spectacular natural and cultural resources. The released prospectus outlines this business opportunity, describes the existing 16 contracts, and provides details on how to submit a responsive proposal.

Services under the new contracts will continue current tour operations which are authorized under the 2006 Colorado River Management Plan.

The current 16 contracts earn gross revenues of approximately $46 million per year and current operators serve approximately 22,000 passengers annually. Each contract has an assigned allotment of annual user days, which vary from contract to contract. Services under the new contracts are expected to begin January 1, 2024, and each new contract will be for a term of 10 years.

Concessions contracts are developed and issued under the authority of the Concessions Management Improvement Act of 1998, P.L. 105-391, and its attending regulations in 36 CFR §51.

All interested parties are encouraged to apply and submit a responsive proposal. The prospectus for these new opportunities is being advertised at SAM.gov. The prospectus can be found online at Grand Canyon National Park — Concessions (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov)

Anyone who plans to submit a proposal in response to this solicitation, including the Existing Concessioners, must notify Jennifer Parker, Commercial Services Program Lead, via email at Jennifer_Parker@nps.gov no later than 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time on Nov. 1, 2022. Responsive proposals must be received by Nov. 28, 2022.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park.

