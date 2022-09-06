Community Calendar: week of Sept. 7

Matthew Broehm Stand Down Sept. 9

The Matthew J. Broehm Stand Down takes place Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Williams Recreation Center at 300 W. Railroad Ave. in Williams.

The event is being provided by the Dept. of Veterans Services with support from Coconino County and the city of Williams.

More information about the Stand Down is available from John Davison at (928) 286-7446 or email john.davison54@yahoo.com.

Vitalant Blood Drive Sept. 9

Vitalant is hosting a blood drive at the Williams Recreation Center Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will coincide with the Williams Stand Down.

Williams Patriot Day Parade Sept. 10

The Williams Patriot Day Parade will kick off at 11 a.m. Sept. 10 on Historic Route 66 in downtown Williams. This year’s theme is “God Bless America.” To enter or sponsor the parade, contact Rodger Ely at (928) 380-6027 or juggy64@aol.com.

Special guest to be in Patriot Day parade

John Williams, an Olympic gold medalist in archery will be on the Williams NRA float in the Patriot Day parade. Williams is the first archer to hold all three world titles at the same time.

Williams Aquatic Center Golf Tourney Sept. 10

The Williams Aquatic Center Golf Tournament is Sept. 10 at Elephant Rocks Golf Course. Check in is 7 a.m., with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration is $90 per person. Contact Jeane for more info at (928) 223-7633.

Civil War Reenactment Sept. 10-11

The Arizona Civil War Council will be recreating Civil War battles and living history displays at Buckskinner Park on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more info and a full schedule, visit ArizonaCivilWarCouncil.com

Williams High School reunion Sept. 16-17

The WHS reunion is Sept. 16-17. The event is hosted by the class of 1972 but is open to any WHS alumni and guests from any year. For more information and to register, call Janice (Glassburn) Bardwell at (928) 856-0778 or drrummergirl@gmail.com.

NRA Fundraiser Dinner Sept. 17

The annual Friends of NRA fundraising event will be at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse Sept. 17. Tickets are only available at www.friendsofnra.org/events/

Fall Festival Expo and Craft Show Oct. 8

The second annual Fall Festival followed by Trunker Treat will be held Oct. 8 starting at 9 a.m. at Parks Feed and Mercantile in Parks. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

To contribute to the community calendar, email editorial@williamsnews.com