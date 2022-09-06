Cochise second grader brings two guns and ammo to school
COCHISE, Ariz. — A second-grade student at a southeastern Arizona elementary school is facing charges for allegedly bringing two guns and ammunition to school, authorities said Aug. 31.
Cochise County Sheriff’s officials said they were called Aug. 29 to Cochise Elementary School on reports that a 7-year-old student had a weapon.
Deputies met with school officials and the student and said a handgun and ammunition was found in his backpack and a second gun also was discovered.
Authorities contacted the student’s parents and gave the boy a juvenile referral for charges of misconduct with a weapon and a minor in possession of a firearm.
A sheriff’s spokeswoman said it was unlikely that the boy’s parents will face charges in the incident, which remains under investigation.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- From Sheridan Hill to Nashville: Beavers family band records at House of Blues studio
- Obituary: Edgar A. Brown
- Former student arrested after threats toward Williams Unified School District
- Labor Daze fireworks, beer garden return this weekend
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Heavy monsoon activity causes flooding in Williams
- Obituary: Nicki Sue Stevenson
- Making strides at Williams Police
- Large-scale development in the works for community of Tusayan
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: