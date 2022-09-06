OFFERS
Child dies in OHV rollover near Forest Lakes

Originally Published: September 6, 2022 4:26 p.m.

FOREST LAKES – A child has died and three other juveniles were injured in an OHV rollover over Labor Day weekend, according to Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

On Sept. 5 around 11 a.m., law enforcement and other first responders were called to the scene on Forest Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road north of Forest Lakes, Arizona.

As deputies arrived, CPR was in progress on one victim.

An 8-year-old female was declared dead at the scene. Another 8-year-old female and two 14-year-old females were air-lifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. All four victim's are from the Phoenix area.

Law enforcement officers from Coconino County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Forest Service, Arizona Game and Fish Department responded along with Forest Lakes Fire Department.

The accident areas was near State Route 260, a popular location for campers and outdoor recreationists.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information has been made available.

